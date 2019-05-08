The good, the bad and the ugly of the home affairs extended working hours
Some people have chosen to put to good use the extended home affairs working hours by doing what they normally would not be able to do at any other time.
“Chilling at home affairs to finally get my smart card ID and rid this picture for good. They closing at 21:00 and it’s such a breeze!!!,” tweeted media personality Andile Ncube.
He was not the only one who expressed joy at the fast service offered at the home affairs offices.
“@IECSouthAfrica In line for my temporary ID ... can’t believe how fast Home Affairs is,” tweeted another person.
“I wish the country could run like this every day... I started out at home affairs to register for smartcard get a temporary ID, was done in 20min. Went to vote & was out of there in 30. Why don’t we have elections every week?,” said another person.
But according to others, it not all smooth sailing at all the home affairs offices.
“We are in heavy queues at the Centurion home affairs. Stuck since 13:00 this afternoon. Voting stations close 21:00. I doubt we will make it to the voting stations. What can be done to accommodate us?” the person wrote.
“Only one cashier window at Centurion home affairs, which is intermittently offline, as a result we will not be able to vote. People have been waiting for hours and hours on end,” another said.
