South Africa

Three prisoners escape from Eastern Cape jail

08 May 2019 - 20:36 By TimesLIVE
Three prisoners have reportedly fled from a prison facility in the Eastern Cape.
Three prisoners have reportedly fled from a prison facility in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Three prisoners have fled from the Middledrift Correctional Centre in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.

The escape occurred on Tuesday, said Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

“According to the reports, the three suspects were serving sentences for crimes ranging from robbery, attempted murder and parole break,” said Kinana.

“They have been identified as Aviwe Light Nkwalase, Andisa Vas and Sizwe Mhlana.”

Kinana did not immediately give insight into how the escape was carried out. 

It was possible that the trio may have hijacked a car which they used as a getaway vehicle.

“The police received reports of a hijacked car, a Blue Cadet, which was later recovered a few kilometres from where the incident took place. However, this particular incident cannot be linked to the suspects at this stage,” said Kinana.

“It is alleged that five people including two women were in the hijacked car which was subsequently abandoned in the same area. No injuries were reported.”

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has ordered the establishment of a task team to investigate and track down the escapees.

“This is the last thing we need during this time. Lawlessness has absolutely no room and will not be tolerated within our communities,” Ntshinga said.

He called on anyone with information to contact police.

READ MORE:

Three KZN prisoners re-arrested after escaping - but two still on the run

KZN police have re-arrested three of the five prisoners who escaped from the Margate police station on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

After a week, fifth and final KZN escapee is back in jail

After almost a week on the run, the fifth and final suspect who escaped while being transported between Vryheid police station and Nongoma ...
News
1 month ago

Awaiting-trial prisoners arrested after escaping en route to KZN court

Police in northern KwaZulu-Natal have re-arrested five awaiting trial prisoners who overpowered two police officers and escaped on Tuesday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Couple shot in wedding ambush South Africa
  2. Jessie Duarte's son, ex in kickback scandal News
  3. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma's 'hidden hand' in Cyril Ramaphosa plot News
  5. DA admits it may lose the Western Cape News

Latest Videos

#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
X