Three prisoners escape from Eastern Cape jail
Three prisoners have fled from the Middledrift Correctional Centre in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape police said on Wednesday.
The escape occurred on Tuesday, said Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.
“According to the reports, the three suspects were serving sentences for crimes ranging from robbery, attempted murder and parole break,” said Kinana.
“They have been identified as Aviwe Light Nkwalase, Andisa Vas and Sizwe Mhlana.”
Kinana did not immediately give insight into how the escape was carried out.
It was possible that the trio may have hijacked a car which they used as a getaway vehicle.
“The police received reports of a hijacked car, a Blue Cadet, which was later recovered a few kilometres from where the incident took place. However, this particular incident cannot be linked to the suspects at this stage,” said Kinana.
“It is alleged that five people including two women were in the hijacked car which was subsequently abandoned in the same area. No injuries were reported.”
Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has ordered the establishment of a task team to investigate and track down the escapees.
“This is the last thing we need during this time. Lawlessness has absolutely no room and will not be tolerated within our communities,” Ntshinga said.
He called on anyone with information to contact police.