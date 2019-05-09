At 98, Jozi mogul Richard Maponya is fit, strong and looking 'really great'

Entrepreneur and property developer Richard Maponya had Twitter users gushing over how strong he looks at 98 after he was spotted walking unaided at a voting station on Wednesday.

"I just saw Ntate Richard Maponya at the voting station. The old man is 98 years old, still standing up straight, walking on his own with just a walking stick, strong. Gets into his car with no help. I just gushed with love. Bless him," said Wendy Tlou.

"I literally teared up when I saw him. He looks really, really great," said Tlou.

Former SA talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle also weighed in on the matter by posting a photograph of herself with Maponya, paying tribute to both Maponya and his wife.

"Amazing strength indeed. Maponya and his wife, Marina, are the greatest role models ever," she posted on Twitter.

"As a young girl growing up in Dube, Marina was my role model."

Sharing that Marina had helped her land her first big modelling gig, she added: "A true role model opens doors for you."

"We stand on the shoulders of giants," said Mabuza-Suttle.