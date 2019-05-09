South Africa

Cop arrested after asking 'drunk driver' for R4,000 bribe

09 May 2019 - 14:33 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A Pretoria policeman who is accused of demanding a bribe from a motorist is expected to appear in court on Friday.
A Pretoria policeman who is accused of demanding a bribe from a motorist is expected to appear in court on Friday.  
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A 34-year-old Pretoria policeman who is accused of demanding a R4,000 bribe from a motorist he accused of being drunk is expected to appear in court on Friday.  

"The suspect was arrested by an investigation team from the national anti-corruption unit after a motorist had allegedly been extorted out of more than R4,000 and had his GPS unit stolen out of his car," said police spokesperson Cpt Daniel Mavimbela. 

Mavimbela said the charges emanate from an incident in February.

The policeman, a constable, was arrested after an identification line-up had been carried out on Tuesday this week, and is expected to face charges of corruption, extortion and theft, said Mavimbela.

"Reports suggest that the suspect had stopped the motorist whom he reportedly accused of driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance before the 46-year-old complainant was reportedly extorted and allowed to drive off without any charges being laid against him," he said.

Senior police officers in Sunnyside expressed concern at the allegations and said police corruption would not be taken lightly.

MORE

Mpumalanga cops refuse R42,000 bribe from 'security officer'

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma congratulated two police officers who refused an alleged R42,000 bribe from a man they had arrested ...
News
1 month ago

KZN cops granted R10,000 bail each following bribery allegations

Three police officers attached to the KwaZulu-Natal taxi violence unit have been granted bail of R10,000 each following their appearance in the ...
News
1 month ago

Hawks bust crooked cops who wanted R200,000 bribe in taxi killings case

Three police officers attached to the KwaZulu-Natal taxi violence unit are behind bars following their arrest in Pinetown.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. 'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Malema: my grandmother taught me everything South Africa
  4. Massive fail as FlySafair battles with R5 sale after server collapse South Africa
  5. Couple shot in wedding ambush South Africa

Latest Videos

Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
Elections 2019 through the eyes of voters, young and old
X