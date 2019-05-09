South Africa

New permanent seat of Mpumalanga high court to be operational from Monday

09 May 2019 - 21:00 By Ernest Mabuza
It will be the first time that every province has its own permanent provincial seat of the high court.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The new permanent seat of the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela will become operational on Monday.

This will mark the first time that every province has its own permanent provincial seat of the high court.

The state-of the-art court building in Mbombela was completed earlier this year, the Lowvelder reported.

The Superior Courts Act, 2013, states that the high court should have divisions in all nine provinces.

Judge President of the Mpumalanga Division of the High Court Judge Francis Legodi will preside over the first sitting of the newly built Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela.

“The permanent seats of the Mpumalanga Division signify a historic occurrence, as this will be the first time that every province will have its own provincial seat of the High Court,” the department said in a statement.

For a number of years, the Mpumalanga division of the high court was housed in the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court while the new building was built.

The new court building has 12 courtrooms

