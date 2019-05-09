South Africa

No undue delay in trial of Ivan Pillay and two others, high court rules

09 May 2019 - 20:11 By ernest mabuza
Former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
Former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
Image: GCIS

The high court in Pretoria on Thursday dismissed an application by former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay and two former colleagues, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg, for the case they are facing to be struck off the roll.

The high court ruled that there were no unreasonable delays in the commencement of their trial.

The three had also asked the court that the matter not be resumed or instituted anew without the written instruction of the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The three men faced charges related to a 2007 operation by Sars and its “rogue unit” to bug the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority.

The three brought an application in terms of Section 342A3(c) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA).

The section states that if the court finds that the completion of the proceedings was being delayed unreasonably, the court may issue any such order to eliminate the delay, including an order  that the case be struck off the roll.

Former SARS exec in bid to shake ‘rogue’ charges

Former top South African Revenue Service (Sars) official Johann van Loggerenberg has gone to court to force the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ...
News
6 months ago

The charges against the men were laid in 2015 and the three were served with criminal summonses on March 8 last year requiring them to appear in court on April 9 last year.

However, the trial has not commenced because of disputes relating to access to the docket, which were only resolved in February this year.

The three argued that the delay of the criminal proceedings from April 9 last year to date had largely been due to the conduct of the prosecuting authority in refusing to provide them access to the full docket.

However, the NDPP denied that there had been a delay. The prosecuting authority said there was still the intention by the three men to make representations to the NDPP to review the charges they face.

Judge Jody Kollapen said there was a delay on the state’s part in dealing with the access request by the three men to get access to the docket.

Kollapen said while the delay impacted on the three men’s ability to make representations to the NDPP, it also would ultimately impact on the completion of the criminal proceedings.

"Considering then whether there was a delay, its duration and whether any person could be blamed for the delay, my view is that there was a delay, but that it was one of relatively short duration given the intention of the (three men) to make representations…"

Kollapen said this had not been a matter where one of the parties was desirous to proceed with the trial and the other not.

"Instead, it is a matter where the parties had accepted an inevitable delay in the proceedings would occur and that given the desire to make representations and the stance of the (NPA) in refusing full access under circumstances where it could be said they should not have, may have exacerbated the delay but not render it of the kind that justifies a striking off,” Kollapen said.

MORE

Gordhan fails to meet Mkhwebane's deadline in 'rogue unit' probe

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has not met the extended deadline to file an affidavit to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane concerning ...
Politics
6 days ago

Sars says sorry for two-year wait to tackle gorilla of a problem

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has apologised to staff for dragging its feet after a complaint of racism against a senior manager who used ...
News
4 days ago

Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal

Top ANC politicians, officials and prominent businessmen who benefited from Bosasa's dodgy dealings are facing tax claims of more than R250m from the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. 'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Malema: my grandmother taught me everything South Africa
  4. Massive fail as FlySafair battles with R5 sale after server collapse South Africa
  5. Couple shot in wedding ambush South Africa

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X