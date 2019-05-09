WATCH | Cash guard hailed as a hero after calmly shooting armed robbers

A G4S security guard has been hailed as a hero on social media after he shot armed robbers, wounding two of them, during an attack in the Free State.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the guard is seen leaving a store with a cash canister in his left hand.

As he approaches the exit of the shopping centre, two men appear from the right. The men run towards the guard but he pulls out his gun and starts shooting at the first attacker.

He falls to the ground while shooting the second attacker, who stumbles and falls into a trolley.

The guard gets up and runs out while the attackers flee.

Hawks spokesperson WO Linda Steyn said the incident happened outside Checkers in Virginia, Free State, on Sunday morning.