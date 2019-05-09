South Africa

WATCH | Cash guard hailed as a hero after calmly shooting armed robbers

09 May 2019 - 15:05 By Iavan Pijoos

A G4S security guard has been hailed as a hero on social media after he shot armed robbers, wounding two of them, during an attack in the Free State.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the guard is seen leaving a store with a cash canister in his left hand.

As he approaches the exit of the shopping centre, two men appear from the right. The men run towards the guard but he pulls out his gun and starts shooting at the first attacker.

He falls to the ground while shooting the second attacker, who stumbles and falls into a trolley.

The guard gets up and runs out while the attackers flee.

Hawks spokesperson WO Linda Steyn said the incident happened outside Checkers in Virginia, Free State, on Sunday morning.

"He saw three armed men and then they started shooting at him and he retaliated and shot back. Two of them [alleged robbers] were shot in the leg and a lady from Checkers was also shot in her leg," said Steyn.

Many took to social media to praise the guard for his training and "readiness" for the attack.

"Give him a month's sick leave and a well-deserved holiday ... what a hero, he held on to the company assets right till the end ... surprised those two and one ahead ... truly well trained, wonder which company he works for, he needs to train other guards in this situation ... wow! And for the lady who was shot in the leg, wishing you a speedy recovery. I had to laugh when one suspect got entangled," a comment read.

A second comment read: "Well done officer! That was a close call. I love his level of preparedness and awareness of his environment. He had his hand right on his pistol at the right time."

A third comment read: "Well done, he deserves a holiday and bottle of whisky ... "

Steyn said the men fled the scene and Hawks members later found the two men at Bongani Hospital in Welkom.

The third man was still on the run.

One of the men was transported to Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein under police guard and in a critical condition.

Steyn said the guard escaped unharmed.

