South Africa

WATCH | Terrified feral horse pulled out of sewage pit on KZN farm

09 May 2019 - 14:31 By Suthentira Govender
Rescue workers pull a wild horse out of a deep sewage pit on a farm in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. The filly has been named Freedom as she was rescued on voting day.
Rescue workers pull a wild horse out of a deep sewage pit on a farm in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. The filly has been named Freedom as she was rescued on voting day.
Image: Andreas Mathios

Rescue workers and volunteers worked tirelessly for four hours to save a feral horse that had fallen 8m into a sewage pit on a farm in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

The filly, which has been named Freedom by rescue workers - because she was rescued on election day - was wandering around the farm when she slipped into the disused sewage pit two days ago.

Andreas Mathios, spokesperson for Blue Security, was called by a concerned horse lover to help rally rescuers, which included Durban metro police search and rescue, DUT Advanced Life Support and Pietermaritzburg police search and rescue as well as volunteers from neighbouring communities.

"It seems the horse was wandering through the plantations and ended up in the septic tank pit. I helped co-ordinate the rescuers on the scene.

"She was exhausted and petrified but seemed to sense people were trying to help her," said Mathios.

He said an A-frame was built above the pit. "A rescuer then went down into the pit and the horse was given a sedative. He then put a harness around the horse's abdomen and the exhausted animal was eventually hoisted out of the hole."

Mathios said the filly was taken to the Coastal Horse Care Unit, where she will receive care.

"She is doing well, trotting around. Fortunately she was not injured in the fall," he said.

MORE

Dog pulled from ruff seas 220 kms off Thai coast to be adopted by rescuer

An exhausted dog found paddling 220 kilometres off the Thai coast is set for a new lease on life after an oil rig worker who rescued him promised to ...
News
3 weeks ago

Rescue with a twist as Simon the dog gets trapped under boulder

It took a team effort, coaxing and a ceiling hook from the fire department to rescue a dog that found itself trapped under an enormous boulder after ...
News
4 weeks ago

Wounded, battered and chained - fighting-dogs rescued from Modimolle

A partially blind, hearing-impaired pitbull was among 22 dogs found chained and caged in a filthy enclosure in Modimolle, Limpopo, the National ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. 'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Malema: my grandmother taught me everything South Africa
  4. Massive fail as FlySafair battles with R5 sale after server collapse South Africa
  5. Couple shot in wedding ambush South Africa

Latest Videos

Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
Elections 2019 through the eyes of voters, young and old
X