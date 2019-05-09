WATCH | Terrified feral horse pulled out of sewage pit on KZN farm

Rescue workers and volunteers worked tirelessly for four hours to save a feral horse that had fallen 8m into a sewage pit on a farm in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

The filly, which has been named Freedom by rescue workers - because she was rescued on election day - was wandering around the farm when she slipped into the disused sewage pit two days ago.

Andreas Mathios, spokesperson for Blue Security, was called by a concerned horse lover to help rally rescuers, which included Durban metro police search and rescue, DUT Advanced Life Support and Pietermaritzburg police search and rescue as well as volunteers from neighbouring communities.