Weather set to warm up after light snow brings burst of chill

Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Eastern Cape has confirmed that it experienced light snowfall on Wednesday night.
Temperatures across the country are expected to rise in the next couple of days following a cold front which swept through South Africa on election day on Wednesday. 

This is according to the South African Weather Service.

"We did have an intense cold front that moved all over the country from the southwest," said forecaster Edward Engelbrecht.

Temperatures dropped to 5C in some parts of the country.

Snow fell overnight at Tiffindell Ski Resort in the Eastern Cape, while the northern Drakensberg saw a light dusting.

While the weather was expected to improve in many areas, the service said there was a 30% chance of isolated thundershowers in high-lying areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Temperatures are expected to be moderate over the next three days.

