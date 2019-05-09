South Africa

Wildlife electrocuted by collapsed Eskom line in Kruger National Park

09 May 2019 - 07:51 By timeslive
An elephant, giraffe and a vulture have been electrocuted in the Kruger National Park.
An elephant, giraffe and a vulture have been electrocuted in the Kruger National Park.
Image: SanParks

An elephant, giraffe and a vulture were electrocuted in the Kruger National Park (KNP) this week, the South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed.

The incident took place at Shingwedzi section in the north of the park.

"The animals were electrocuted after an Eskom power line collapsed on Tuesday night," the park entity said in a statement, adding that Eskom had dispatched a team to attend to the scene.

"Power has been switched off to enable rangers to remove tusks for safe-keeping and the generator will supply power to the camp until the area has been attended to by both SANParks and Eskom technicians."

The cause of the collapse will be investigated.

MORE

Criminal case open after NSPCA comes to the rescue of ailing lions

Lion farmer charged with contravening the Animal Protection Act
News
1 day ago

Rhino horns worth R38m found at Kempton Park warehouse

The Hawks on Friday found rhino horns with an estimated value of R38m at a warehouse in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.
News
3 days ago

Former SANParks ranger arrested on suspicion of rhino poaching

A former SA National Parks (SANParks) ranger is one of two people who have been arrested on suspicion of being on a rhino poaching mission, the ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. 'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident ... South Africa
  3. Massive fail as FlySafair battles with R5 sale after server collapse South Africa
  4. WATCH | Malema: my grandmother taught me everything South Africa
  5. 'There still are some angels out there': taxi driver foils hijackers South Africa

Latest Videos

#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
X