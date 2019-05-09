Woman plunges to her death at Joburg's Eastgate mall
A woman died in a terrible fall at the multi-storey Eastgate shopping mall in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
Taking to their Twitter feed, mall management said the incident happened shortly before 2pm.
Eastgate confirms that on Thursday, 9 May 2019 at approximately 13h40, a woman was critically injured on the premises.— Eastgate Shopping Centre (@Eastgateshops) May 9, 2019
(1/3)
"While ER24 paramedics responded to the scene immediately and attempted to resuscitate the shopper, she unfortunately passed away as a result of her injuries," the mall tweeted.
As police investigations continue, parts of the mall remain closed to the public.
"Eastgate management send their deepest condolences at this time to the family of the deceased. The food court and entrance 5 have been temporarily closed off to the public to allow for the investigation to be completed."
Meanwhile, shoppers took to social media to express their horror at the incident. Some have speculated that it was not an accident.
I’m so sorry for you and all the kiddies who also saw it. It’s a terrible thing, I prayed so hard when I saw her lying there. Life is so precious 🙏🙏🙏— nicci christodoulou (@Nicci_Christo) May 9, 2019
like all i saw is a person in the air n then boom on the floor likeit was tragic i even had to leave the kiosk and runaway cause wow😭😭😭😭😭— reanetse makibi (@reanetse_makibi) May 9, 2019
Damn I just saw a lady committing suicide in Eastgate Mall😭— Tony Stark 🐺 (@_Lone_Ranger21) May 9, 2019