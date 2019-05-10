South Africa

Bakkie driver accused of driving over parking guard freed on bail

10 May 2019 - 11:07 By Philani Nombembe
Johan Steyn, right, who is charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving over a security guard, arrives at Stellenbosch magistrate's court with his lawyer Bruce Hendricks on May 10 2019.
Johan Steyn, right, who is charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving over a security guard, arrives at Stellenbosch magistrate's court with his lawyer Bruce Hendricks on May 10 2019.
Image: Philani Nombembe

The man accused of driving over a security guard in Stellenbosch pleaded with a magistrate on Friday to release him on bail because his incarceration has put emotional strain on his family.

Johan Steyn, 38, appeared in Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on an attempted murder charge after a video of a white bakkie driving over a security guard in Stellenbosch went viral on social media.

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be insisting on driving against a one-way system in a shopping centre car park while the guard remonstrated with him.

Steyn, from Kraaifontein, handed himself over to the police this week, and in a seven-page affidavit told the court his health was at risk in the cells.

"I am in relatively good health and do not suffer from any illness," the affidavit read. "The conditions in the cells are so bad that several inmates suffer from tuberculosis, the prison itself is overcrowded.

"My incarceration has placed severe emotional strain on myself as well as my family. The conditions in the cells are of a very bad nature and I fear I will contract other diseases and viruses should I not be released from custody."

Steyn said he owned a home maintenance business and makes up to R10,000 monthly. He asked the court to release him on R2,000 bail.

"Should I not be granted bail I will be unable to earn a livelihood and as a result thereof I will be unable to to support myself as well as my family," he said.

Steyn was not asked to plead. The court granted him bail and ordered him not to interfere with the investigation. He will be back in court on June 27.

TimesLIVE has established that the security guard has been discharged from hospital.

MORE

Man hands himself over to cops after security guard 'run over' by bakkie

A 38-year-old man handed himself over to police on Wednesday as public outrage grew over footage of a bakkie driving over a security guard at a ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage'

Chilling footage has emerged of a motorist "driving over" a security guard during a parking lot altercation in Stellenbosch.
News
3 days ago

Authors retract study on coloured women's intelligence

Authors of the study which suggests coloured women have an increased risk for low cognitive function have retracted the article.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cash guard hailed as a hero after calmly shooting armed robbers South Africa
  3. Pretoria lawyer and his father bust with trucks full of stolen cattle South Africa
  4. Woman plunges to her death at Joburg's Eastgate mall South Africa
  5. Man hands himself over to cops after security guard 'run over' by bakkie South Africa

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X