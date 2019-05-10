Durban blamed as sewage spill forces halt to big surfing competition

An international surfing competition that was expected to kick off in Durban on Friday has been cancelled after all beaches along the city's popular Golden Mile were closed because of a raw sewage leak.

Head of communications at eThekwini municipality Msawakhe Mayisela said on Friday that about 20% of raw sewage flow had been discharged into the harbour at Lavender Creek.

"An investigation by the water and sanitation department has identified the main cause of the pump failures is the failure of the mechanical rakes at the entrance to the pump station, allowing an ever-increasing number of foreign objects to enter the pumping system," said Mayisela.

"This resulted in the pumps tripping and failing mechanically. The mechanical rakes have been repaired. Due to the foreign objects entering the pumps, they became imbalanced and the consequential vibration caused them to fail."

Mayisela said the pumps and spares were imported and that repairs were expected to take place only on Monday.

"In the interim, we plead with residents, tourists and business owners to refrain from getting into contact with the contaminated water until a communication to do otherwise is issued," he said.

Head of surfing at Accelerate Sport Tasha Mentasti said the Zigzag Durban Surf Pro had to be cancelled over health and safety concerns.