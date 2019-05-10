Durban man shot in chest in apparent argument over parking spot
An apparent argument over a parking spot near a primary school in Durban resulted in a 37-year-old man being shot in the chest on Friday.
According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care the incident occurred on Silverton Road near a primary school at about 3pm.
"The man was stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital," he said.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident and said police were investigating a case of attempted murder.
Meanwhile, a 69-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after being shot in the face in what is believed to have been an attempted hijacking in Amanzimtoti.
KwaZulu-Natal: A 69-year-old male has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after being shot in the head in Amanzimtoti.
Shawn Herbst of Netcare 911 said the victim was found slumped over the passenger seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head on Andrew Zondo Road about 1pm.
"The man was found to be in a critical condition and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him ... Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS who were on scene," said Herbst.