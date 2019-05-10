South Africa

Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly murdering his mother

10 May 2019 - 06:47 By Iavan Pijoos
A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in court for allegedly murdering his mother. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered his mother in Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said the 57-year-old woman went to the local clinic on Tuesday, where she reported that she was injured by her son.

Manatha said the woman subsequently passed away at the clinic.

Her son was arrested on Wednesday.

The motive for the murder was not known.

The man is expected to appear in the Ngqamakhwe Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

