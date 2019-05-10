Hair prank for Instagram leaves Cape Town woman ‘angry and tearful’

Talk about a bad hair day.

Jessica Manim was in Pick n Pay in Cavendish Mall in Claremont, Cape Town, on Thursday, staring at jelly beans, when she "heard a buzzing next to my ear".

It felt like someone was blowing a fan on my head, she said.

"I turned around and it was a teenager with an electric shaver. He had tried to shave my ponytail off."

Manim started shaking and yelling.

"He kept trying to get his shaver at my hair, he had a cellphone camera in hand so I assume he was going to film it for a prank. No one came to my aid during this, but afterwards - when I went to security - someone who had witnessed it was there."