South Africa

Hair prank for Instagram leaves Cape Town woman ‘angry and tearful’

10 May 2019 - 12:42 By Nico Gous
Jessica Manim was the victim of a hair prank in Pick n Pay in Cavendish Mall in Claremont, Cape Town, on Thursday.
Jessica Manim was the victim of a hair prank in Pick n Pay in Cavendish Mall in Claremont, Cape Town, on Thursday.
Image: Jessica Manim via Facebook

Talk about a bad hair day.

Jessica Manim was in Pick n Pay in Cavendish Mall in Claremont, Cape Town, on Thursday, staring at jelly beans, when she "heard a buzzing next to my ear".

It felt like someone was blowing a fan on my head, she said.

"I turned around and it was a teenager with an electric shaver. He had tried to shave my ponytail off."

Manim started shaking and yelling.

"He kept trying to get his shaver at my hair, he had a cellphone camera in hand so I assume he was going to film it for a prank. No one came to my aid during this, but afterwards - when I went to security - someone who had witnessed it was there."

Manim left the store with her milk and jelly beans after the manager assured her they would check the footage if the man came back.

Manim said: "I know it’s 'a harmless prank', but a man getting into my space like that and trying to cut my hair off without my consent has made me feel violated and shaky. Maybe I'm overreacting because I’m very emotional today, but man I feel shaken and angry and tearful. PS my hair is fine. Thank god."

Later someone sent Manim a link to a video of the prank posted on Instagram. The video featured Manim and two others.

"Clearly a prank with no real intention of cutting my hair, just upsetting me," she said.

In 2015 a video called Stop the Knot, produced by pranksters in Cape Town, went viral on social media.

Nic Smal and Gareth Allison, better known as Derick Watts and The Sunday Blues, later revealed the video was a hoax. In it they staged "drive-by haircuts to stop the top knot".

It has been viewed more than 10 million times.

MORE:

The hair trend celeb stylist Justine Marjan is most excited about

TRESemmé's global hairstylist on her fave looks from New York Fashion Week and her go-to style for rushed days
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Lexi Van: 'My hair is a mess, my skin is horrible but now my days are for him'

Lexi Van says she hardly has time for herself since welcoming their bundle of joy but is loving every moment of motherhood.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cash guard hailed as a hero after calmly shooting armed robbers South Africa
  3. Pretoria lawyer and his father bust with trucks full of stolen cattle South Africa
  4. Woman plunges to her death at Joburg's Eastgate mall South Africa
  5. Man hands himself over to cops after security guard 'run over' by bakkie South Africa

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X