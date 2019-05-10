Hair prank for Instagram leaves Cape Town woman ‘angry and tearful’
Talk about a bad hair day.
Jessica Manim was in Pick n Pay in Cavendish Mall in Claremont, Cape Town, on Thursday, staring at jelly beans, when she "heard a buzzing next to my ear".
It felt like someone was blowing a fan on my head, she said.
"I turned around and it was a teenager with an electric shaver. He had tried to shave my ponytail off."
Manim started shaking and yelling.
"He kept trying to get his shaver at my hair, he had a cellphone camera in hand so I assume he was going to film it for a prank. No one came to my aid during this, but afterwards - when I went to security - someone who had witnessed it was there."
Manim left the store with her milk and jelly beans after the manager assured her they would check the footage if the man came back.
Manim said: "I know it’s 'a harmless prank', but a man getting into my space like that and trying to cut my hair off without my consent has made me feel violated and shaky. Maybe I'm overreacting because I’m very emotional today, but man I feel shaken and angry and tearful. PS my hair is fine. Thank god."
Later someone sent Manim a link to a video of the prank posted on Instagram. The video featured Manim and two others.
"Clearly a prank with no real intention of cutting my hair, just upsetting me," she said.
In 2015 a video called Stop the Knot, produced by pranksters in Cape Town, went viral on social media.
Nic Smal and Gareth Allison, better known as Derick Watts and The Sunday Blues, later revealed the video was a hoax. In it they staged "drive-by haircuts to stop the top knot".
It has been viewed more than 10 million times.