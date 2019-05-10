'I remember crying for help, pulling my child out': bus crash survivor

Survivors of the crash that claimed 13 lives in Limpopo on Monday say the driver was tired and the bus was overloaded.

The Marsmery bus was travelling from Pretoria to Harare, Zimbabwe, when it overturned on the N1 north, near the Ingwe Hotel in Louis Trichardt.

According to Makoma Makhurupetje, Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety, the cause of the accident is not known. In a statement after the crash he explicitly said "reckless driving is not ruled out as the possible cause".

Survivors visited by GroundUp on Tuesday say the driver arrived early in the morning after a long journey and set off again at once. Medusa Mamvura, who was still wearing her bloodstained blouse when in Louis Trichardt Hospital a day after the accident, says the cause of the crash could have been driver fatigue.

"We were supposed to leave Pretoria on Sunday May 5 for Zimbabwe but that was not the case. We had to spend the whole night waiting for the bus until Monday morning. The bus arrived around 5am on Monday. The drivers did not rest. We loaded our goods and off we left for Zimbabwe. We were not happy going back with the same drivers and insisted on being refunded but that fell on deaf ears," said Mavura.

Her two-year-old child sitting next to her had bruises all over her face.