JMPD officers save baby abandoned on election day

As South Africans made their way to voting stations on Wednesday, two JMPD officers helped rescue an abandoned newborn baby.

Johannesburg public safety MMC spokesperson Luyanda Longwe said on Friday that two civilians approached JMPD officers Evelyn Mothibe and Nompulelo Nhlapo in Hillbrow.

“They reported what seemed to be a baby crying on the sidewalk near the Rea Vaya lane on Twist Street and Wolmarans Street in Hillbrow. The two officers immediately rushed to the scene and discovered a newborn baby boy, who had been abandoned in a plastic bag,” Longwe said.

The officers called for backup and EMS took the baby to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.