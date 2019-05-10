South Africa

JMPD officers save baby abandoned on election day

10 May 2019 - 08:52 By Nico Gous
JMPD officers Evelyn Mothibe and Nompulelo Nhlapo saved a baby abandoned in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on May 8 2019. The baby was taken to to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
JMPD officers Evelyn Mothibe and Nompulelo Nhlapo saved a baby abandoned in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on May 8 2019. The baby was taken to to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
Image: Facebook/AsktheChiefJMPD

As South Africans made their way to voting stations on Wednesday, two JMPD officers helped rescue an abandoned newborn baby.

Johannesburg public safety MMC spokesperson Luyanda Longwe said on Friday that two civilians approached JMPD officers Evelyn Mothibe and Nompulelo Nhlapo in Hillbrow.

“They reported what seemed to be a baby crying on the sidewalk near the Rea Vaya lane on Twist Street and Wolmarans Street in Hillbrow. The two officers immediately rushed to the scene and discovered a newborn baby boy, who had been abandoned in a plastic bag,” Longwe said.

The officers called for backup and EMS took the baby to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Baby boy dumped at Polokwane restaurant

Warmly wrapped in a soft white blanket, wearing a yellow hat and a blue top, the alert eyes of a baby caught the attention of a restaurant diner.
News
1 month ago

Public safety MMC Michael Sun said: “We are horrified to see how anyone can simply ‘throw away’ a baby in a plastic bag. I want to commend our two JMPD officers, Evelyn and Nompulelo, for their quick action and for saving the baby boy’s life.”

He added: “I feel that we, as government, are also responsible to investigate the reason Baby X was abandoned and offer assistance and counselling to those affected. There may be a young mother in distress who needs chronic help.”

Sun said there was a similar incident on June 26 2018. A young mother wrapped her baby in blanket and abandoned her at a bus stop, where two drivers saved her.

The mother was later arrested and charged.

MORE:

Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly murdering his mother

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered his mother in Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.
News
3 hours ago

Election police make R2m abalone bust in Cape Town

While South Africans cast their votes for a better future, criminals worked hard to destroy it.
News
20 hours ago

Cop arrested after asking 'drunk driver' for R4,000 bribe

A 34-year-old Pretoria policeman who is accused of demanding a R4,000 bribe from a motorist he accused of being drunk on the road is expected to ...
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. Pretoria lawyer and his father bust with trucks full of stolen cattle South Africa
  3. Man hands himself over to cops after security guard 'run over' by bakkie South Africa
  4. WATCH | Malema: my grandmother taught me everything South Africa
  5. Couple shot in wedding ambush South Africa

Latest Videos

Security guard hailed as hero after shooting at armed robbers
Double voting: Was it possible in the 2019 SA elections? The answer is yes!
X