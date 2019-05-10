Man behind bars after offering bribe to get his brother out of jail

A Limpopo man who was desperate to get his brother out of jail has now found himself behind bars.

The man allegedly tried to bribe an investigator to ensure his brother got bail, the Hawks said on Friday. The 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, said Captain Matimba Maluleke.

"The suspect allegedly approached a detective attached to the Hawks in Thohoyandou and offered to pay him a R2,000 bribe in order not to oppose bail against his brother who was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle," Maluleke said.

"The member played along and a sting operation was conducted which resulted in the suspect being arrested shortly after he paid the said bribe," said Maluleke.

He will spend the weekend behind bars and will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the brother whom he was reportedly trying to get bail for also remains behind bars.