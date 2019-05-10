South Africa

Man behind bars after offering bribe to get his brother out of jail

10 May 2019 - 19:35 By Naledi Shange
A man who allegedly offered a bribe to get his brother out of jail has joined him behind bars.
A man who allegedly offered a bribe to get his brother out of jail has joined him behind bars.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A Limpopo man who was desperate to get his brother out of jail has now found himself behind bars.

The man allegedly tried to bribe an investigator to ensure his brother got bail, the Hawks said on Friday. The 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, said Captain Matimba Maluleke.

"The suspect allegedly approached a detective attached to the Hawks in Thohoyandou and offered to pay him a R2,000 bribe in order not to oppose bail against his brother who was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle," Maluleke said.

"The member played along and a sting operation was conducted which resulted in the suspect being arrested shortly after he paid the said bribe," said Maluleke. 

He will spend the weekend behind bars and will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate's Court on Monday on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the brother whom he was reportedly trying to get bail for also remains behind bars.

MORE:

State prosecutor demands bribe to withdraw drunken driving case

The Hawks on Thursday arrested a Limpopo prosecutor who allegedly demanded and accepted a R1,500 bribe to withdraw a a drunken driving case.
News
1 day ago

Cop arrested after asking 'drunk driver' for R4,000 bribe

A 34-year-old Pretoria policeman who is accused of demanding a R4,000 bribe from a motorist he accused of being drunk on the road is expected to ...
News
1 day ago

Hawks nab former prosecutor over corruption and bribery claims

Former KZN public prosecutor Matthews Ngwenya handed himself over to members of the Hawks’ Durban Serious Corruption Investigation Unit on Tuesday.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cash guard hailed as a hero after calmly shooting armed robbers South Africa
  3. Pretoria lawyer and his father bust with trucks full of stolen cattle South Africa
  4. Woman plunges to her death at Joburg's Eastgate mall South Africa
  5. Man hands himself over to cops after security guard 'run over' by bakkie South Africa

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X