South Africa

Online registration for Gauteng school admissions postponed

10 May 2019 - 20:02 By ernest mabuza
Online registrations for admissions to grade 1 and grade 7 in Gauteng schools, which were due to start on May 13, have been postponed until May 20, AfriForum said.
Online registrations for admissions to grade 1 and grade 7 in Gauteng schools, which were due to start on May 13, have been postponed until May 20, AfriForum said.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Conservative Afrikaner rights organisation AfriForum and Solidarity Movement’s School Support Centre said they had been informed that the Gauteng department of education will postpone the online applications for admissions to public schools.

The admissions, which were scheduled to begin on Monday, would be postponed till May 20. This was to make corrections to the application system, AfriForum said in a statement.

A notice was also sent by a school to parents of this postponement, ostensibly to "sort out problems that were identified by some parents".

The Gauteng education department did not comment on Friday evening. The department said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi would address a media briefing on Sunday.

“This emanates from correspondences received from the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas), Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysunie (SAOU) a union, and AfriForum which threatened to stop the Online Admissions Application from going live on Monday, May 13 2019,” the department said on Friday.

AfriForum and the SCC said on May 5 that their legal team had sent an urgent letter to the department regarding the failings of the online school registration platform.

Carien Bloem, AfriForum’s project coordinator for education, said the organisation viewed this news as an enormous victory.

Panyaza Lesufi leaves office proud of advances in township education

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesuf said on Friday that of all the things he had done during his tenure, he was most proud to have improved township ...
News
1 week ago

“We also welcome the department of education’s decision to postpone the process and correct problems with the system,” Bloem said.

Bloem said both organisations were concerned about the manner in which the online school registration platform was set up.

They said according to the department, the system made no provision for parents to choose which school was their first choice for their children.

The organisations said the school located geographically closest to the parents’ residential address was simply provided as the primary choice, irrespective of the school’s language medium of instruction, subject selection or even hostel options.

The organisations said in their letter of May 5, they asked that the system be adapted or the process be postponed until the system could be revised so that parents could make a choice based on these aspects.

The organisation also felt strongly that that any learners already registered for grade R at a primary school for this year must also be given preference for grade 1 placement at the same primary school for 2020.

MORE

2020 applications for grades 1 and 8 at Gauteng schools to open in May

Applications for the 2020 academic year for grades 1 and 8 in Gauteng will open in May, the provincial education department announced on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Mobile classrooms burnt in protest over delayed repairs at Joburg school

Mobile classrooms were set alight on Monday morning at a school in Ennerdale, infuriating Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
News
3 weeks ago

Last day on the job for Panyaza Lesufi, awaits post-election deployment

Gauteng's education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says Friday is his final day in the department.
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  2. WATCH | Cash guard hailed as a hero after calmly shooting armed robbers South Africa
  3. Pretoria lawyer and his father bust with trucks full of stolen cattle South Africa
  4. Woman plunges to her death at Joburg's Eastgate mall South Africa
  5. Man hands himself over to cops after security guard 'run over' by bakkie South Africa

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X