SA man scared he's been scammed of R115,000 through online trading site

"I had no reason to mistrust them. What do I do? What can be done?"

These were the words of a despairing SA man who believes he has been scammed out of more than R100,000 through an online trading site.

The man, who asked not to be named, said he found an article on YouTube in December last year, claiming that South Africans are now investing in online trading. He followed the link and ended up on a website where he opened an account on the KontoFX website.

The 54-year-old man said he opened an account of €250 (R3,990).

"I had no reason to doubt it, they went through all the Fica [Financial Intelligence Centre Act] verification and this type of thing. I had no real cause to be concerned.