SA's world draughts champion struggles to make ends meet

Kondlo is trying to convince tertiary institutions to introduce draughts as an extra-mural activity. He has teamed up with a group of Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students to whom he teaches the game, including Siphamandla Matiwane, who is studying education. They are forming the Madibaz Draughts Club at NMU.

Kondlo has also helped establish draughts clubs in New Brighton. He also assists the Buffalo City Draughts Club in East London.

He started playing the game, with boys of his age, when he was seven years old in New Brighton. At 14 he joined Vulindlela Draughts Club under the mentorship of Jimboy Mqotsi and the late Lulama Gwashu, whom he describes as proficient players. Kondlo is still a member of the Vulindlela club.

When his talent was discovered as a teenager, he was thrilled. He saw a prosperous life ahead. He put a huge effort into draughts hoping that it would change his fortune after growing up in a family that struggled to meet basic needs.

He is the first and still only draughts (or checkers, the other popular name for the game) grandmaster on the continent, and the first world champion from Africa. He has won several major tournaments over the last decade-and-a-half.

In 2007 he won the US Draughts Open in Las Vegas. He then won a tournament in Las Vegas which earned him the right to play against the world champion at the time, Ronald Suki King of Barbados. The match took place in Ohio, USA. Kondlo narrowly lost by one game. The story of the match is told in a documentary called 'King Me'.

Tough times

Life hasn’t been easy for Kondlo. “I am a very poor world champion. I grew up under the care of my mother’s family who were supportive of me. We lived in an old house that originally housed horses. It was worse than a shack in an informal settlement,” he says.

“Being a world champion has not made life any better for me. I am even struggling to raise my three children.”

He doesn’t have a job and spends much of his time teaching draughts to the New Brighton primary schools that he volunteers at.

“It means a lot to me and to Africa,” he says about his world title. “Our government should put draughts on an equal par with other sporting codes. They should also fund it because I am doing all this on my own. At times I find it very difficult to raise airfares to participate in overseas tournaments.”