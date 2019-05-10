Suspended sentence for man who killed his wife because he loved her

He killed her because he loved her and wanted to please her - and he would have to live with that his entire life.

These were the words of Durban High Court judge Shyam Gyanda when he gave Phoenix granddad Nundkumaran Pillay a wholly suspended sentence for the murder of his wife Dhanalutchmee Naidoo at their home a month ago.

Pillay, 61, pleaded guilty to the crime, saying his wife, who had been bedridden for three years, had begged him to kill her.

"She asked me so many times to do it. She could not live with the pain anymore. And she could not live with me having to care for her, to be at her beck and call and do everything for her," Pillay told the court.

On the day he finally succumbed to her wishes, the couple had cried and held each other.

He then took a pillow and attempted to smother her. She pushed him away and told him to use the knife. So he did, and he stabbed her once in the throat.

He then phoned his brother and his neighbours and told them what he had done before walking to the local police station and handing himself over.

In evidence in mitigation of sentence, Pillay said: "Even my worst day with her would feel better than these days without her."