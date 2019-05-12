Post office worker bust with three accomplices in tiny Karoo town

There's no quick getaway in a town so small that everyone knows everyone, as four suspects now behind bars have discovered.

The group, aged between 23 and 49, were arrested within hours after the Somerset East post office was robbed at midday on Friday, the police said in a statement.

Two of the three suspects were arrested as they were crossing the river bank on their way to a hiking spot on the N10 national road.

The suspects were found in possession of three firearms with live ammunition which were confiscated.

Further information led the police to another suspect at Bongweni locality in Cookhouse. Upon searching the premises, the suspect was found in possession of an undisclosed amount of money.