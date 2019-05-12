South Africa

Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime

12 May 2019 - 13:03 By Nico Gous
The armed robbers beat up two security guards before entering the bed and breakfast which Saftu leader Zwelinzima Vavi's wife Noluthando runs.
The armed robbers beat up two security guards before entering the bed and breakfast which Saftu leader Zwelinzima Vavi's wife Noluthando runs.
Image: Supplied

A “harrowing” run-in with eight armed robbers has left SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and his wife Noluthando in “desperate need of counselling”.

“That’s life, unfortunately,” Vavi tweeted on Sunday following the incident on Friday evening in Morningside Manor, Johannesburg.

The armed robbers beat up two security guards before entering the bed and breakfast which Noluthando runs, tying up the guests.

“It was just hectic. Throughout, these guys kept on demanding where she was and the keys of her car. She walked to[wards] the bandit in the passage not aware of what was happening, as she had been praying in her office all along,” Zwelinzima told TimesLIVE.

Realising what was happening, Noluthando managed to flee to her office and lock herself inside, where she called for help.

Zwelinzima said: “That’s when these guys panicked and took everything [they had] already [placed] in an Audi and a minibus and drove off.”

The armed suspects looted televisions, refrigerators, cellphones, guests’ clothes and laptops.

Zwelinzima and his bodyguard were driving back to Johannesburg from a meeting in Pretoria when Noluthando called and said “criminals have invaded”.

“In a panic, I didn’t ask questions as I assumed she was at home. I was about five minutes away from home when she called,” Zwelinzima said.

“We drove straight home, flying, only to find out that she was calling from her business offices which we had passed as we were flying home … Had we driven there first, both me and the protector would probably have died.”

MORE:

WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers

Just because you have a gun, does not mean you should use it.
News
3 hours ago

Cop shoots himself after killing suspect in Khayelitsha

A 27-year-old police constable committed suicide with his service pistol after firing a fatal shot at a man while on duty in Khayelitsha at the ...
News
3 hours ago

Seven prisoners escape from police holding cells in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt to recapture seven suspects who escaped from police holding cells.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  2. Bakkie driver accused of driving over parking guard freed on bail South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash guard hailed as a hero after calmly shooting armed robbers South Africa
  4. Woman plunges to her death at Joburg's Eastgate mall South Africa
  5. WATCH | Brave man fights off armed thugs with his bare hands - and a phone World

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X