WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers

Just because you have a gun, does not mean you should use it.

That was the message from Melissa Worman whose family was followed home by armed robbers in Midrand on Saturday around midday who tried to hijack their car.

“People are too quick in our country to want to go and defend themselves as opposed to just getting out of the situation which you were not going to win if you pulled arms on these guys,” Melissa said.

“Having a firearm when there are two others pointed at you and you are locked in a vehicle, is not the way out in all instances. Just because you have one (a gun) doesn’t mean you have to use it. There are other ways you can keep your family safe.”

Melissa’s husband Bretton was driving their Audi A6. Melissa was in the car along with their two-year-old daughter. They were returning home from the Mall of Africa in Midrand.

A video of the incident circulating on social media, and a second video supplied to TimesLIVE, shows Bretton slowly pulling up to their driveway before an Hyundai Creta stops behind them. An armed man jumps out from the passenger seat and dashes to the Audi. Before the armed robber reaches the Audi, Bretton turns right and scrapes a tree as he accelerates.