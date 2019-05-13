87-year-old woman among those killed in Turnbull crash

Eastern Cape police on Monday revealed that an 87-year-old woman was among those who lost their lives in an apparent high-speed crash involving alleged woman abuser Andrew Turnbull.

Captain Mali Govender identified the elderly woman as Beulah Booysen.

She and Turnbull’s passenger, 19-year-old Ryan Bryne, died at the scene of the crash near Port Alfred on Sunday afternoon while Turnbull, aged 42, was said to have died in the early hours of the morning.

“According to an eyewitness who was travelling towards Port Elizabeth, a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction had sideswiped the rear right of his vehicle when it passed and thereafter collided with another vehicle that was following his vehicle,” said Govender.

Turnbull was cast into the media headlines after a video of him assaulting his former girlfriend, Chere Gray, went viral in 2018.

The video, which was reportedly captured by Gray’s cousin, showed how Turnbull had held her in a chokehold before tossing her aside during an assault.

At the time of his death, he was out on R10,000 bail.

While there was large speculation that Turnbull’s car was travelling at a high speed moments before the crash, Govender said the cause of the crash was still being investigated.

A look through Turnbull’s Facebook account, however, reveals how he loved speed and fast cars.

In a video captured and posted on his timeline last year, a person behind the wheel, believed to be Turnbull, was filmed clocking speeds of almost 260km/h.

“Nothing better than a vehicle that can safely cruise at decent speeds in comfort,” the video is titled.

Turnbull’s social media account is littered with pictures of him posing inside or outside fancy and fast vehicles including the Jaguar that he and Bryne crashed.