Advertising watchdog finds Kingsway College nursing ad 'misleading'

Kingsway College in Cape Town has been found to have made misleading claims in advertising one of their courses.

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) responded to a complaint alleging that a banner advertising nursing courses on the school's website was misleading.

Under the heading "nursing courses", the advertisement announces classes offered "in collaboration with the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA)" – even though HWSETA qualifications are not nursing qualifications.

In finding the advertisement misleading, the ARB ruled: "These are HWSETA-accredited courses but none of them will qualify you as a 'nurse' per se ... In this context, the word 'nursing' has a very specific connotation with a qualified nurse."