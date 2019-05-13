Durban beaches declared safe following raw sewage leak

Beaches along Durban's popular Golden Mile have re-opened following a raw sewage leak last week.

The eThekwini municipality shut the beaches on Thursday night after pumps tripped and failed mechanically, resulting in 20% raw sewage being discharged into the harbour at Lavender Creek.

On Sunday the city announced "our beaches are safe to be used".

Msawakhe Mayisela, the city's head of communications, said: "The public is only asked to avoid the water at Durban port, which has been 20% contaminated by sewage."

He said a pump that would stop the sewage discharging into the harbour was expected to arrive and be installed on Monday.

An international surfing competition that was supposed to kick off on Friday was cancelled following the closure of the beaches.