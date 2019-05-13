South Africa

Farmer wins battle against government after losing 760 cattle in outbreak

13 May 2019 - 07:00 By Bongani Fuzile
Ronel and Cobus Behrens on their Free State dairy farm.
Ronel and Cobus Behrens on their Free State dairy farm.
Image: Supplied

Free State farmer Ronel Behrens has won a nine-year battle with the provincial and national agricultural departments after she lost 760 cattle in a Brucellosis disease outbreak in 2010.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ruled on March 28 that Behren’s dairy farm should be compensated within 60 days of her ruling – but the departments have vowed to fight back.

  • For more on this article, please visit Times Select.

Most read

  1. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  2. Bakkie driver accused of driving over parking guard freed on bail South Africa
  3. WATCH | Cash guard hailed as a hero after calmly shooting armed robbers South Africa
  4. Woman plunges to her death at Joburg's Eastgate mall South Africa
  5. Hair prank for Instagram leaves Cape Town woman ‘angry and tearful’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X