Farmer wins battle against government after losing 760 cattle in outbreak
13 May 2019 - 07:00
Free State farmer Ronel Behrens has won a nine-year battle with the provincial and national agricultural departments after she lost 760 cattle in a Brucellosis disease outbreak in 2010.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ruled on March 28 that Behren’s dairy farm should be compensated within 60 days of her ruling – but the departments have vowed to fight back.
