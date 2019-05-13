South Africa

Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash

13 May 2019 - 19:26 By Naledi Shange
Constable Jane Thandi Ntuli who was eight months pregnant died following an accident at the weekend.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

Mpumalanga police are in mourning following the death of an officer, Constable Jane Ntuli, who was eight months pregnant, after a car crash at the weekend.

Ntuli's baby survived.

“Ntuli, 36, who was eight months pregnant, was driving home from work on Saturday evening on the R42 Bronkhorstspruit road when an unknown vehicle struck hers at the back after the driver apparently skipped a stop sign,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Mtsholi Bhembe said.

“Ntuli was airlifted to hospital with what seemed like life-threatening injuries. Doctors managed to deliver the baby on Saturday evening but, sadly, she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning,”  Bhembe added.

Ntuli was based at the Delmas police station.

A case of culpable homicide had since been opened. No arrests have been made.

