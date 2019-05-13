South Africa

How a random note in a car park turned Dale Steyn into a chauffeur

13 May 2019 - 13:26 By Dan Meyer
Zayan Abrahams and her partner Cody Waldegrave with Proteas bowler Dale Steyn's G-Class Mercedes-Benz. The cricketer gave the couple a lift to their matric dance.
Zayan Abrahams and her partner Cody Waldegrave with Proteas bowler Dale Steyn's G-Class Mercedes-Benz. The cricketer gave the couple a lift to their matric dance.
Image: Supplied

Fortune tends to favour the brave, and this was certainly the case for one Bergvliet High School student, whose random request to a stranger was rewarded beyond her expectations.

Zayan Abrahams, 17, saw no harm in leaving a note on the windscreen of a G-class Mercedes she saw in Claremont, Cape Town, asking if she could use the car to go to her  matric dance last month.

Little did she know that the car had a gracious - and famous - owner: Proteas star Dale Steyn.

"I just tore a piece of paper out of my book and stuck it on the windscreen. I had no idea that it was his car," she said.

Abrahams was blown away by the kind gesture - but was more shocked to find out that the bowler would not just let her use the car, but would also chauffeur her to the dance.

"He actually drove us in, it was amazing!" she said.

"He was a very nice guy, really down to earth. He spoke with us and was very sweet.” 

The matric student admitted that she isn't a big cricket fan, so most of the conversation on the short car ride was between Steyn and her partner, Cody Waldegrave.

"My partner mostly spoke to him," she said. "We spoke about his car, how he started his career and about his girlfriend as well."

Steyn recorded the events in an Instagram video and wished the couple well on their big night.

Rapport said at the weekend that Steyn, speaking Afrikaans, asked his followers to cross their fingers for him as he took on the "responsibility" of being a chauffeur.

Abrahams is currently writing exams and hopes that Steyn's generosity will be a sign of more good luck to come.

READ MORE:

Injured Dale Steyn out of IPL‚ but still in Cricket World Cup squad

Dale Steyn’s chances of playing in the Cricket World Cup would seem to hang by a thread after his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise released him ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Kagiso Rabada’s race for the Cricket World Cup takes centre stage

While Anrich Nortje has again been struck down by an unfortunate and untimely injury‚ all eyes have shifted to the immediate and pressing concern ...
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  2. WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers South Africa
  3. Grade 4s to learn about masturbation in new life orientation curriculum South Africa
  4. Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime South Africa
  5. DA 'old guard' bays for Mmusi Maimane's blood News

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X