How a random note in a car park turned Dale Steyn into a chauffeur

Fortune tends to favour the brave, and this was certainly the case for one Bergvliet High School student, whose random request to a stranger was rewarded beyond her expectations.

Zayan Abrahams, 17, saw no harm in leaving a note on the windscreen of a G-class Mercedes she saw in Claremont, Cape Town, asking if she could use the car to go to her matric dance last month.

Little did she know that the car had a gracious - and famous - owner: Proteas star Dale Steyn.

"I just tore a piece of paper out of my book and stuck it on the windscreen. I had no idea that it was his car," she said.

Abrahams was blown away by the kind gesture - but was more shocked to find out that the bowler would not just let her use the car, but would also chauffeur her to the dance.

"He actually drove us in, it was amazing!" she said.