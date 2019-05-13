South Africa

KZN kayak angler all at sea as fish drags him deeper into the ocean

13 May 2019 - 13:16 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute rescued an angler after a fish he hooked dragged him out to sea while he was fishing from his kayak on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday
Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute rescued an angler after a fish he hooked dragged him out to sea while he was fishing from his kayak on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A KwaZulu-Natal angler who was fishing from his kayak on the south coast ran into trouble after a fish he hooked dragged him further into the ocean on Sunday.

Kevin Fourie, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander at Rocky Bay, said a paddle-skier arrived at the rescue station on Sunday morning to report that his friend, who was on a fishing kayak, was in distress near Kelso beach.

Fourie said a team was deployed to conduct a search for the fisherman, who was found a few kilometres away with his kayak "semi-submerged".

"He was treated for exhaustion and shock and brought safely ashore and no further assistance was required.

"He reported that he launched at 6am to go fishing and hooked a fish which dragged him further out to sea.

"The fishing hatch on his kayak blew away and it started to take water, hampering his attempts to paddle to shore against strong northeasterly winds.

"He then called a friend to raise the alarm," said Fourie.

He said the man was advised to go fishing with a friend in future.

Taiwanese fishermen rescued from burning boat off KZN coast

Sixteen Taiwanese fishermen were rescued off the coast of SA after a fire broke out, forcing the crew to abandon ship.
News
5 days ago

Two sisters drown in Limpopo

Limpopo police are investigating three drownings in the province in the last week, including two sisters.
News
1 week ago

Injured Plettenberg Bay hiker rescued with floating stretcher

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew came to the rescue of a woman who had injured her kneecap on the Robberg Nature Reserve trail in ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  2. WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers South Africa
  3. Grade 4s to learn about masturbation in new life orientation curriculum South Africa
  4. Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime South Africa
  5. DA 'old guard' bays for Mmusi Maimane's blood News

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X