South Africa

Langa’s dirty hostels have not improved in 20 years, say residents

But city has plan to upgrade them, says councillor

13 May 2019 - 09:29 By Mary-Anne Gontsana and GroundUp
Nomabali Maholwana says she’s been living in this hostel in Langa for more than 20 years but the living conditions have not improved.
Nomabali Maholwana says she’s been living in this hostel in Langa for more than 20 years but the living conditions have not improved.
Image: GroundUp/Mary-Anne Gontsana

Bad smells, rubbish and stagnant water lead you to the burnt home of Nomabali Maholwana. She lives in an old hostel in Langa’s Zone 24.

Maholwana, who lives with 11 other family members, says she has been living in the hostel for over 20 years. They have not been renovated in that time.

The hostels are owned by the city of Cape Town. Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said that during apartheid, the hostels in Langa, including “The Zones”, were built for black men who were employed as labourers for various companies.

“During this period, it was a prerequisite of employment for companies to provide hostel accommodation for their labourers.”

Maholwana says she and her family can only use two of the three rooms, as the other room is occupied by another family. One side of the house, which used to be a kitchen but now only has a sink and a tap in a small corner, has black walls after a fire in 2011.

Cape protesters begin building homes on Green Point bowling green

Reclaim the City activists on Wednesday staged a protest at the Green Point Bowling Green in Cape Town in a demand for the property to be used for ...
News
1 week ago

Sitting on a bed in a cluttered room with hardly any space to move, Maholwana said: “I am not exactly sure what started the fire, but it did not start here by us. It started next door and spread to us. We lost most of our clothes in that fire.

“The room that we live in, if you’ve noticed, is a shack that we have added on. We extended with zinc to make more space. There are 12 of us living here, seven adults and five kids. It’s really tough but we have no other option. Outside, it is constantly flooding because the water has no way to flow and the drains are blocked.”

There is only one toilet available for Maholwana and her family that they share with other residents. But she says the toilet is constantly blocked.

Though rental charges for hostel bed spaces are R20 per month, Maholwana said they did not pay rent.

Maholwana’s health makes her living conditions harder to endure. “I have had heart problems since I was very young and have already had two operations. I am better now, but who knows what can happen if I continue living like this.”

Maholwana said she has applied for a house but is still on the waiting list.

Another resident, Chwayita Mbeleki, who does not live far from Maholwana, said she was living under the same dirty conditions and did not even have a toilet.

Just behind Maholwana’s home another hostel can be seen, with cardboard used as windows and a huge pile of uncollected rubbish not far away from the door. In the same yard are two shacks.

Booi said a plan has been made to upgrade the flats and hostels in the Langa Zones, and some will have to be demolished and built anew. He said there are about 11,000 hostel beds in Gugulethu, Langa, Nyanga, Lwandle and Mfuleni and these need to be “transformed”. The plan is based on a survey of the hostels in 2010.

The construction cost of one 40m² hostel unit is roughly three times an RDP house, according to Booi.

This article was first published by GroundUp.

MORE:

'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident facing mob eviction

An Alexandra man says he is willing to die for the house he was rightfully allocated by government - this after community members tried to evict him ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Alex residents living on mountains of rubbish

Along with the stench of rubbish, a sense of hopelessness - and anger - lingers in the air.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  2. WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers South Africa
  3. Grade 4s to learn about masturbation in new life orientation curriculum South Africa
  4. Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime South Africa
  5. DA 'old guard' bays for Mmusi Maimane's blood News

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X