Probe into 'fraud and corruption' at National Lotteries Commission

An investigation has been launched into the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) following allegations of fraud and corruption involving grant allocations to "good causes".

The investigation by the department of trade and industry (DTI) follows numerous reports over the past 18 months by investigative journalists describing alleged fraud and corruption involving lottery grants running into hundreds of millions of rands. The commission is an agency of the DTI.

"The minister has instructed the National Lotteries Commission board and DTI's internal audit department to institute an investigation," DTI spokesman Sidwell Medupe said in a brief statement via WhatsApp. The investigation is continuing, he wrote.

The investigation began "a few weeks ago … at least a month", according to Moosa Ebrahim, chief of staff in the office of trade and ministry minister Rob Davies. Ebrahim declined to elaborate on the statement which he said was "the department's official position for the moment".

But a DTI source with knowledge of the investigation said it involved both "forensic and internal audits". Setting it up had involved "some back and forth" between the DTI and the NLC "on the scope of the investigation. Finality was reached on the terms of reference and the investigation had now begun," the source said.

A usually reliable senior lotteries source claimed that the DTI had not accepted a report by the lotteries board that found that lotteries chief operating officer Philemon Letwaba had declared a conflict of interest when a company of which his brother was sole director was awarded a R15m construction contract for a rehabilitation centre in Pretoria. The project, where at least R20m of a total of R27.5m in lottery grants is unaccounted for, is now the subject of litigation.