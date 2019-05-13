Roads blocked with burning tyres as protesters rock KZN capital
Protest action broke out across the Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.
According to SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele, the protests started in the early hours of Monday. Police attended the scene.
"This morning at 5am, Imbali community members embarked in a protest action where they blockaded the road with burning tyres," said Mbele.
Community members of the affected areas - units 12 and 14, and the France areas of the township - say that the protest actions are related to service delivery, particularly water and electricity.
According to a resident, who did not want to be named, various roads in the township were blocked off, with residents not being able to leave the area.
The roads in Imbali Pietermaritzburg have been blockaded off with burning tyres as residents protest over service delivery @yasantha @TimesLIVE. Video supplied #PMB pic.twitter.com/tygA1VtbB1— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) May 13, 2019
Mbele advised motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
Meanwhile, similar protest action on the R56 in Richmond Road was contained on Monday. There, hundreds of community members blockaded the road with burning tyres.
"The situation is currently calm as the public order police and visible policing officers are monitoring the area. A case of public violence has been opened for investigation at Alexandra Road SAPS," said Mbele.