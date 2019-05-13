Roads blocked with burning tyres as protesters rock KZN capital

Protest action broke out across the Imbali township in Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

According to SAPS spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele, the protests started in the early hours of Monday. Police attended the scene.

"This morning at 5am, Imbali community members embarked in a protest action where they blockaded the road with burning tyres," said Mbele.

Community members of the affected areas - units 12 and 14, and the France areas of the township - say that the protest actions are related to service delivery, particularly water and electricity.

According to a resident, who did not want to be named, various roads in the township were blocked off, with residents not being able to leave the area.