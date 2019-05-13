WATCH | Truck driver killed by rock 'attack' while driving near De Doorns
A truck driver was killed on the N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape when a rock was allegedly thrown through his windshield on Sunday morning.
“The Time Link driver who sadly passed away in the early hours of [Sunday] morning - our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. A life taken too soon. A life taken at its peak,” the SA Long-Distance Truckers wrote on their Facebook page.
According to social media reports, the incident happened at around 5am. The truck crashed and was allegedly looted.
In a video of the incident circulating on social media, when the rock apparently hits the steering wheel, another person is seen resting on a bunk bed in the truck. It is unclear what happened to the second person.
TimesLIVE has reached out to the police for comment. This is a developing story.
CRIMINAL COMMUNITY THREW A BOULDER AT A TRUCK WHICH WENT THROUGH THE WINDSCREEN & HIT THE DRIVER WHO DIED AS A RESULT. COMMUNITY THEN LOOTED THE CARGO : DE DOORNS. WORCESTER. WC. PLS HELP US FIND THOSE MURDEROUS SCUM RESPONSIBLE THEREFORE! CALL 10111 OR DM US PLS. pic.twitter.com/kYhQiB69WF— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) May 12, 2019