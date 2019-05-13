South Africa

We are tired of being a charity township - Alex resident

13 May 2019 - 17:18 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Alexandra was recently rocked by service delivery protests.
Alexandra was recently rocked by service delivery protests.
Image: Alon Skuy

Alexandra should not be treated as a charity case by business.

Instead, business should be investing in the advancement of the township and its people.

"We are tired of being a charity township, where you will see the business people come only for 67 minutes during Mandela's birthday month, give us soup and many other things, then life continues. They need to come invest," said Sandile Mavundla, convener of the #AlexShutdown movement.

Mavundla was speaking on Monday at the East Bank Hall in Alexandra, where the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), together with the office of the public protector, held hearings into the socio-economic problems of the area. This followed several service delivery protests that recently rocked the township.

The mood was sombre inside the hall where more than 150 people, mostly elderly, gathered to attend the public hearings.

During the hearings, hopeless residents could be heard mumbling. Some even walked out.

'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident facing mob eviction

An Alexandra man says he is willing to die for the house he was rightfully allocated by government - this after community members tried to evict him ...
News
6 days ago

Last month, the residents took to the streets where they burnt tyres and other objects and blockaded several roads leading into the township. Protesters had demanded to be addressed by Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

Mashaba, who was unable to meet the residents at the township, later said the protests were politically motivated - but Mavundla slammed the allegations on Monday.

"City of Johannesburg officials need to stop hiding behind politics and address issues of service delivery," he said.

Another convener of the shutdown movement, Bobby Solomons, said some of the burning issues that prompted the shutdown started two to three years ago.

Illegal electricity connections, the mushrooming of illegal structures, lack of housing, land invasions and potholes were some of the issues that prompted the shutdown, according to Solomons.

Mavundla also raised concerns about the impact of the mushrooming illegal structures in the township.

"You know we have a lot people who are paying for bond houses that are worth millions and you get people who come and build illegal structures ... It's unfair and their house values are depreciating," he said.

Julius Malema ordered to retract 'false Alexandra project graft' claims

EFF leader Julius Malema has been given two days to withdraw "defamatory" statements against ANC activist Mike Maile, that the firebrand made during ...
Politics
1 week ago

He also challenged the officials to visit the graveyards in the area, which were reportedly affected by sewage spills.

"It's really bad. You know when you bury your loved ones, you want some sort of dignity and for them to rest in peace. They deserve that much," said Mavundla.  

SAHRC provincial manager Buang Jones said it was horrible to hear about the plight of the residents.

"It is unheard of in SA, where people who are supposed to be beneficiaries of the RDP houses have to rent them out. It is something we need to get to the bottom of," he said.

The investigations were ongoing, Jones said, adding that they would take about three months. This, however, was subject to change as the investigations were being done in collaboration with the office of the public protector.

MORE

Sewage clean-up and pledge to target crime in Alexandra, post-protests

A high-level government team has begun with a four-point plan to address issues raised during the Alexandra shutdown protests, and is promising a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Alex disruptors 'don't want ordinary people to speak': Herman Mashaba

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba is frustrated after being blocked from speaking to residents of Alexandra, and of region E within which the area ...
News
3 weeks ago

Alex shutdown leader slams Solly Msimanga for opening case

The leader of the #AlexShutDown movement has slammed DA Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga for opening a case against their action.
Politics
1 month ago

Protest 'ringleaders' linked to Alex Renewal Project contract: Mashaba

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday that “alarming information is coming forward, proving the vested interests of the leaders of the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Boy caught inside locked toilet with six-year-old girl at Wimpy in Mooinooi South Africa
  2. WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers South Africa
  3. Grade 4s to learn about masturbation in new life orientation curriculum South Africa
  4. Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime South Africa
  5. DA 'old guard' bays for Mmusi Maimane's blood News

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X