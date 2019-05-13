Witness in KZN political murder gunned down in apparent hit

A member of the ANC was killed, along with a friend, in an apparent hit in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

ANC provincial spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said party member Martin Sithole, a former school principal, and his friend, Buthanani Golden Shange, were shot dead in Newcastle.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said: "A businessman, 63-year-old Mr Buthanani Golden Shange, and his friend, a former school principal, 47-year-old Mr Martin Nkosenhle Sithole, were standing in front of Mr Shange's shop when they were shot at by unknown gunmen."