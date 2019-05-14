Court hears EFF accusation 'damaged reputation' of Trevor Manuel

Counsel for Manuel, Carol Steinberg, told the court that if the statement by the EFF remained unchallenged, Manuel would suffer continued damage to his reputation.

She was explaining why Manuel's application should be heard on an urgent basis.

Steinberg said the statement against Manuel was prejudicial to the many organisations with which he was associated.

"He is the longest-serving finance minister in the world. He now represents SA unofficially. He has various roles in international multilateral structures and in the private sector, where he is chairman of Old Mutual," said Steinberg.

She said while the statement by the EFF remained in the public domain, the public was being told that the new Sars commissioner was appointed not because he was the best candidate, but because he was a relative of Manuel, a close companion whose appointment was made in secret.

"The case has everything to do with the fact that Mr Kieswetter started his duties on May 2. The reason that Mr Manuel brought this application was to ensure that Sars's reputation was cleared as soon as possible."

The EFF is opposing Manuel's application and is asking the court to strike the matter off the roll as it was not urgent.

The case continues.