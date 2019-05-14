South Africa

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to appear on corruption charges

14 May 2019 - 06:13 By TIMESLIVE
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected to hand herself over to the Hawks on Tuesday and then appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on a raft of corruption charges.
eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected to hand herself over to the Hawks on Tuesday and then appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on a raft of corruption charges.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is expected to hand herself over to the Hawks and appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes court on Tuesday on a raft of corruption charges.

In May last year it emerged that Gumede, a strong ally of former president Jacob Zuma, was being investigated by the Hawks for facilitating money laundering‚ fraud and corruption, allegedly to pay back cronies who helped her political ambitions.

The Hawks had launched the investigation into Gumede following a forensic investigation into the awarding of a contract to hire and clean chemical toilets.

In December a City Press article reported that a forensic report by Integrity Forensic Solutions named Gumede and Mondli Mthembu‚ a councillor who chairs the human-settlements committee in council‚ and three other officials who allegedly orchestrated a corruption and money laundering “scam” which saw eThekwini pay R25m to hire about 800 chemical toilets for six months.

Senior sources close to the investigation confirmed that Gumede, with the support of her legal team, will hand herself over to the Hawks to avoid being arrested. She is then expected to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes court.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi didn’t immediately respond to queries.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Hawks nab 'dirty' eThekwini municipal officials over R208m waste tender

Two senior eThewkini municipality officials and seven service providers were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday over an allegedly illegally awarded ...
News
1 week ago

Durban mayor orders investigation after media barred from DA briefing

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has poured cold water on allegations that she ordered metro police to stop journalists from attending a DA media ...
Politics
3 months ago

ANC believes in beleaguered Durban mayor

The ANC eThekwini region has thrown its weight behind Durban mayor Zandile Gumede.
Politics
11 months ago

Durban mayor‚ while touting city's anti-corruption measures‚ under investigation for graft

On Friday last week Durban mayor Zandile Gumede vowed to “drive a corruption-free city” saying that the eThekwini municipality had adopted a ...
Politics
11 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers South Africa
  2. Grade 4s to learn about masturbation in new life orientation curriculum South Africa
  3. Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime South Africa
  4. DA 'old guard' bays for Mmusi Maimane's blood News
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa rescues the ANC News

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X