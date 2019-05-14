South Africa

Legal Aid SA strike looms over poor working conditions, slashed benefits

14 May 2019 - 08:04 By TimesLIVE
Legal Aid SA workers are gearing up for a strike.
Legal Aid SA workers are gearing up for a strike.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Bad working conditions, a lack of security at work and changes to their group life cover policy are threatening to unleash a national strike by disgruntled workers at Legal Aid SA.

Legal Aid SA attorneys represent tens of thousands of people who cannot afford to hire private legal representatives in criminal and civil trials across South Africa.

Attorney Michael Motaung said with around 80% of accused in all cases before the courts being defended by the agency, no court would operate should there be a full-blown strike, the Citizen reported on Tuesday.

Business Day reported that staff were unhappy that their group life cover policy – which previously paid R2m to beneficiaries upon a member’s death - having been slashed to R250,000; horrible working conditions; and alleged abuse from the state-owned law firm’s senior executive.

“We were told this (the changes in life cover policy) was due to financial constraints but they actually went overboard with that one — you can’t mess with that scheme because we have been members for more than 10 years,” Motaung told Business Day.

Another grievance involved security concerns at Legal Aid SA headquarters in Braamfontein, where attorneys had been verbally abused by clients.

Workers are planning to protest in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Legal Aid SA COO Jerry Makokoane said the agency had faced budget cuts that affected its financial sustainability.

MORE

John Curran murder accused fires legal aid lawyer

The man accused of murdering Irish aid worker John Curran has decided to appoint his own lawyer.
News
2 months ago

State prosecutor demands bribe to withdraw drunken driving case

The Hawks on Thursday arrested a Limpopo prosecutor who allegedly demanded and accepted a R1,500 bribe to withdraw a a drunken driving case.
News
4 days ago

SA judiciary will never be captured: chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says the judiciary will never be captured and contends that the executive should not play a role in the appointment of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Alert family scrapes tree as they escape armed hijackers South Africa
  2. Grade 4s to learn about masturbation in new life orientation curriculum South Africa
  3. Vavi and wife need counselling after suffering 'harrowing' crime South Africa
  4. DA 'old guard' bays for Mmusi Maimane's blood News
  5. Cyril Ramaphosa rescues the ANC News

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far
X