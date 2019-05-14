South Africa

Three shot dead as gangsters trying to crack open safe turn on each other

14 May 2019 - 12:27 By TimesLIVE
Detectives are investigating three counts of murder and two of attempted murder.
Three men were shot dead and two others injured during an apparent quarrel as they attempted to grind open a safe at a house in the Eastern Cape.

Police from Kwanobuhle in the Uitenhage cluster area have launched a manhunt for the shooters who fled after the incident on Monday night.

"It is alleged that a group of males was busy grinding open a safe at a residence in Tiya Street, Kwanobuhle," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.

"Police believe that dissatisfaction among the men led to the fatal shooting incident in which three males between the ages of 30 and 36 were shot dead at the scene and two others wounded. The suspect/s fled from the scene in an unknown vehicle."

Detectives are investigating three counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

"More charges might be added. Police are looking into the possibility of linking the recovered safe to a specific owner," added Swart.

Police vowed to "hunt these suspects down to account for their callous action".

The names of the dead will be released once their next of kin have been informed.

