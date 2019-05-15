South Africa

Abused wife returned to husband - only to be scalped and raped

15 May 2019 - 15:32 By Leila Stein
A Cape Town man who assaulted and raped his wife has lost his appeal against a 26-year prison sentence.
A Cape Town man who assaulted and raped his wife has lost his appeal against a 26-year prison sentence.
Image: 123rf/Vigen Mnoyan

An abused wife who left her husband of 27 years gave in to his pleas for her to come home - and was immediately scalped and raped.

The Cape Town woman's husband partly scalped her while chopping off her hair, then cut off her clothes and raped her in what a judge called a "jealous rage".

Cape Town High Court judge Derek Wille dismissed the husband's appeal against his Parow regional court convictions for assault and rape and his sentence of 26 years imprisonment.

According to Wille's judgment, the regional court heard the couple had been estranged for three months when the attack happened in December 2016.

The husband sent their two daughters to see their mother with a letter begging her to come home. When she did, he assaulted her and raped her twice.

In his appeal, the husband said the sex had been consensual, but Wille said he accepted the regional court's conclusion that the order in which the assault and the rapes took place made it clear this was not the case.

This was supported by the woman's explanation that she had been too scared to refuse oral sex, he said.

MORE

Grandmother 'arranged' for man to impregnate mentally challenged woman

A Limpopo man was on Tuesday apprehended by the police after allegedly raping a 28-year-old mentally challenged woman.  Police also arrested the ...
News
1 day ago

Babes and Mampintsha to go for mediation over assault charge

The assault case involving Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and Babes Wodumo was referred to Families South African (Famsa) for mediation.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Law student kicked in the face in PE club 'for rejecting man's advances'

A second-year law student believes she was targeted by a male "friend", who allegedly assaulted her at a club in Port Elizabeth because she rebuffed ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire land grab' in Stellenbosch News
  2. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  3. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  4. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  5. WATCH | Brazen thieves carry out daylight robbery on Joburg highway South Africa

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X