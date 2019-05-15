South Africa

Hawks take over extortion case against Cape Town bouncer boss

15 May 2019 - 15:09 By aron hyman
Cape Town police in March raided the homes of the alleged extortionists.
Cape Town police in March raided the homes of the alleged extortionists.
Image: Aron Hyman

A well-known Cape Town bouncer boss and a private investigator appeared briefly in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The duo face charges of extortion after they allegedly assaulted a Cape Town businessman while attempting to collect a debt on behalf of a third party. 

Because they are facing extortion charges, the men cannot be named until they have entered their pleas in court.

Police opened the case in March following a raid on the bouncer boss's home in Plattekloof.

On Wednesday, the case was handed over to the Hawks.

TimesLIVE reported in March that military clothing and R4 and R5 assault rifle magazines were recovered from the Plattekloof house. 

Hawks spokesperson Capt Philani Nkwalase said the matter had been referred to the Hawks for further investigation and postponed until July 26.

The two accused were each released on bail of R10,000 on condition that they do not enter the jurisdiction of Atlantis, where the victim in the matter lives.

