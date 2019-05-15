'It's a traumatic experience ... I take responsibility': Duduzane Zuma on fatal crash

Duduzane Zuma said on Wednesday that he sympathised with the families of the two people who died when his Porsche collided with a minibus taxi in 2014.

"It's a traumatic experience for everybody. I was fortunate to walk away with my life. It does have an effect for my involvement in the accident. I take responsibility for what happened. I do sympathise with people who were affected," Zuma said when he took the stand at the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

He is facing a charge of culpable homicide, to which he has pleaded not guilty.