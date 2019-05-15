South Africa

One killed, two wounded during highway shootout with cops

15 May 2019 - 13:09 By Iavan Pijoos
The police's K9 unit was doing patrol on the N12 highway when they spotted a suspicious Ford Ranger and Audi.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A high-speed car chase and shootout between police and suspects on a highway has resulted in the death of one suspect in Naturena, Johannesburg.

Two suspects were also wounded in the incident, which took place on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the police's K9 unit was patrolling on the N12 highway when they spotted a suspicious Ford Ranger and Audi.

Masondo said the cars failed to stop when they were being pulled over and a high-speed chase ensued.

The men opened fire on police before eventually crashing the Ford Ranger in Naturena.

It was found that one man had died and two others were wounded. The injured suspects were taken to hospital under police guard.

He said the car the men was travelling in was stolen in Hillbrow in April.

The men in the Audi fled.

Cases of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of a suspected stolen vehicle were opened.

