'Give me your phone, it's demonic': Cops warn of new scam by false prophets

The theft of cellphones has taken a new turn: Johannesburg police are investigating the use of religion to con gullible people.

Capt Xoli Mbele said in a statement on Wednesday that several cases of theft by false pretence are under investigation.

"The latest incident is where a victim was robbed of his cellphone by a false prophet who uses the name of God for his selfish gains," said Mbele.

"The suspect told the victim that his cellphone has demonic power; he told him to leave it with him to pray for it and sent him to buy something from a shop. When he came back, the suspect was no longer there with his cellphone."

Cautioning the public not to fall for cons, Mbele said "Don't believe anyone you don't know who introduces himself as a man of God or a prophet who says he has a prophesy about you".