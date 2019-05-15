South Africa

Protesting Maritzburg residents get lights and water after meeting mayor

15 May 2019 - 15:52 By NIVASHNI NAIR
The fire department clears away debris that was set alight during a protest in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night.
The fire department clears away debris that was set alight during a protest in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Electricity and utility services have been restored at a Pietermaritzburg hostel following violent protests on Tuesday night.

Msunduzi municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafambatha told TimesLIVE on Wednesday afternoon that protesting hostel dwellers met the mayor earlier in the day.

"Their representatives and representatives from the human settlements department met  the mayor and the issue was resolved. Their electricity and services have been restored," she said.

During a rampage through the capital city's centre late on Tuesday night, protesters demanded to address mayor Themba Njilo after their electricity was disconnected due to nonpayment.

The mayor had agreed to meet them on Wednesday morning.

"They protested in the city centre last night and in Imbali. In the city centre there was no damage reported. However, in Imbali they were trying to damage the roads - but those people ended up being arrested," said Mafumbatha.

She confirmed that the protesters had dispersed early on Wednesday morning.

Pietermaritzburg protesters expected to meet mayor today

Protesters, who had gone on a rampage in Pietermaritzburg's city centre on Tuesday night, dispersed by morning.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire land grab' in Stellenbosch News
  2. Heavily pregnant cop gives birth before dying after Mpumalanga car crash South Africa
  3. Fidelity guards buried R2.9m in their back yards, splashed out on a 4x4 South Africa
  4. eSwatini says fake polygamy story 'insult' to king and country Africa
  5. WATCH | Brazen thieves carry out daylight robbery on Joburg highway South Africa

Latest Videos

Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
Babes does a vosho after court appearance and dashes off to Mampintsha
X