Top Ekurhuleni metro policeman electrocuted at Germiston substation

An Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officer was electrocuted at the Estera substation in Germiston on Tuesday.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said on Wednesday the officer was in the area of Lambton when he received a call that a group of suspicious people had gathered at the substation nearby.

"He responded to the substation and got out of his vehicle to greet them. He later found out that they were private contractors that were waiting to do work at the substation," said Mokheseng.

"As he pointed at a hole in the substation door telling the contractors to fix it, he was electrocuted. I think he was too close."

He held a senior rank within the EMPD.

Mokheseng said the matter was under investigation.